PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADOOY opened at $8.71 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
