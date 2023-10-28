PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADOOY opened at $8.71 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, mining, and transportation support services.

