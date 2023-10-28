PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.31% of PulteGroup worth $52,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 977.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $163,931,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 84.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,099,000 after buying an additional 1,646,751 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after buying an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.6 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

