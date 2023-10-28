QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $106.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

