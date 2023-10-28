QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $130.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.