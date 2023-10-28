Quantum Price Down 0% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and $75.33 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,171.65 or 0.99985658 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006348 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001856 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.