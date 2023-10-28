QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded QuantumScape from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE QS opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 76,648 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $524,272.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 604,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $506,043.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 76,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $524,272.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 604,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,414 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

