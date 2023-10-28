Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 1,358,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,528.0 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJF opened at $52.84 on Friday. Randstad has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

