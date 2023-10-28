Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 1,358,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,528.0 days.
Randstad Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJF opened at $52.84 on Friday. Randstad has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47.
Randstad Company Profile
