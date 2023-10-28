Raymond James Cuts CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $45.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CubeSmart from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,769,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5,564.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,147,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CubeSmart by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

