Raymond James Downgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:BSM opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 75.74% and a return on equity of 48.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

