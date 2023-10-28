Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issues Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15), reports. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE RJF opened at $94.56 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.