Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Hess (NYSE:HES)

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.67.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $143.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.26. Hess has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Hess by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

