Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $258.00 target price (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $238.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

