Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of O stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.