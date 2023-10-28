Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

