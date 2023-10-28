Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

RF stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.