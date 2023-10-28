Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $31,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after buying an additional 74,110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,365,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,302,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,177,000 after purchasing an additional 278,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.18.

NYSE RGA opened at $145.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.85. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $156.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.82.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

