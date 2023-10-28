Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $248.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $191.45 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,804,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $28,570,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,992,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $788,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

