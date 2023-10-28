Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,371.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

