RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,199 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $180.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $172.85 and a 12-month high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.