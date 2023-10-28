RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 5,217 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after buying an additional 4,882,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after buying an additional 3,463,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

