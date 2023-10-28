RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 5,566 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $716,880,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 823,226 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,344,000 after acquiring an additional 241,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,073 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

