RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,021 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.53.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 151.32%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

