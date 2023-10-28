RFG Advisory LLC Buys 5,445 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

View Our Latest Report on ECL

Ecolab Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.68 and its 200-day moving average is $175.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.