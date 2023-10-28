RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FTEC opened at $119.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.86 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.29.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

