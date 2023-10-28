RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,186,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 51.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,575,000 after purchasing an additional 959,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,959 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:JXN opened at $37.19 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,555 shares of company stock worth $432,977. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.