RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,923 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.