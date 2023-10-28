RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $18,295,251,000,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 567,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 253.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. Oppenheimer raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

