RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 2.42% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 909.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 174,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 77,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 534.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,263,000.

Get AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF alerts:

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPI opened at $24.97 on Friday. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

About AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.