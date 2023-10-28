RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,090,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.17. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

