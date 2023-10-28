RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $79.34.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
