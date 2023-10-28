RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 9,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 272,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,748 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.96 and a 200-day moving average of $234.89. The stock has a market cap of $426.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
