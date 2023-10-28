RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MPC opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day moving average is $130.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

