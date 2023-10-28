RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $149.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

