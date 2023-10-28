RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,911 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

