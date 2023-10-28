RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 29,378 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 172.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,378 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956,937 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,274,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,755,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,346,000 after acquiring an additional 987,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $20,839,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

