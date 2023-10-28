RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $903,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,548,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,385,000 after acquiring an additional 269,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 69,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.