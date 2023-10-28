RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 5,217 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW opened at $26.59 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

