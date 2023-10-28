RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 731 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

