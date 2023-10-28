RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 349.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after buying an additional 3,713,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,373,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $95.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2389 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

