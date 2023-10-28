RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

National Bank Financial restated their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REIFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$276.05 million during the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.