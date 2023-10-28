RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$276.05 million during the quarter.
