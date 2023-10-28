Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Announces Earnings Results

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

