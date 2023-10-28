Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,817 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,306 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

