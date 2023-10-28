Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $30.98 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,510.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,200 shares of company stock worth $24,394,977. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.