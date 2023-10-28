Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

RCKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,784,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,177 shares of company stock valued at $323,960. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 25,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 56,015 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 387,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.