Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$73.50 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$66.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.29.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$51.01 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.15 and a one year high of C$67.67. The company has a market cap of C$21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.