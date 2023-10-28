Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$73.50 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$66.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
