Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.28-4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.62-$16.66 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $475.57 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $388.66 and a 52-week high of $508.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

