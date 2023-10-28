Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$48.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.05.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$37.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.54. The company has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.09 and a 12-month high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$954.90 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.5698063 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

