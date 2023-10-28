Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises updated its FY23 guidance to $6.58-$6.63 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $82.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,908 shares of company stock worth $3,992,740 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6,430.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $166,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 45.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

