Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.58-$6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.2 %
RCL opened at $82.74 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $112.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,740. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,589,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
