Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.58-$6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.2 %

RCL opened at $82.74 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $112.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.57.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,740. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,589,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

