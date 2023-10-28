RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 648,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 735,275 shares.The stock last traded at $10.31 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

RPT Realty Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $880.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RPT Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

